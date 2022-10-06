Equinor reaches final investment decision for UK battery storage project

Equinor has approved the final investment decision on a battery storage project located in the south of the UK.

Blandford Road, the first commercial battery storage asset for the Norwegian energy company, is a 25MW project in Dorset that will be connected to the SSE distribution network.

It is the first project realised from the partnership between Equinor and Noriker Power, in which it acquired a 45% ownership share in December 2021.

In addition, the strategic co-operation enables Equinor to directly participate in projects developed by Noriker.

Ingrid Fossgard-Moser, Vice President for energy storage development within Renewables at Equinor said: “Our ownership position in Noriker gives us a platform to build an energy storage portfolio in the UK. We expect to sanction up to three battery storage projects in the country during the next six to nine months.

“A portfolio of flexible storage assets will broaden and diversify Equinor’s energy offerings in the UK and strengthen our role as a reliable supplier of energy.”

The project will start construction in January 2023 and is expected to be operational in the third quarter of the same year.