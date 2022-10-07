Drax issues new statement on BBC Panorama’s ‘green energy scandal’ claims

Drax has confronted BBC Panorama’s allegations that the energy company was cutting down trees from primary forests transforming them into wood pellets that would be later used to produce electricity.

The BBC had previously claimed that Drax was chopping down trees and taking logs from some environmentally-important forests in Canada to burn the wood for electricity.

However, the company, which had allegedly received £6 billion in green subsidies, said it only used waste wood.

Drax Group Chief Executive Officer Will Gardiner said: “This week, we have seen inaccurate statements about Drax that have focused primarily on the views of a vocal minority who oppose biomass.

“Many of these claims have sought to repeat the inaccurate views about biomass, which have for years been promoted by those who are ill-informed about the science behind sustainable forestry and climate change, and those who have vested interests in seeing the biomass industry fail.”

Read Mr Gardiner’s full statement.

A BBC spokesperson told ELN: “Panorama’s investigation is the result of almost six months of in-depth, independent research, including time spent in Canada.

“It is firmly in the public interest to report on the substantial evidence obtained by the BBC, which shows that Drax is cutting down carbon-rich forests while receiving billions in green energy subsidies.

“The company’s position is reflected throughout the film. We stand by our journalism.”

Watch the BBC Panorama episode in full.