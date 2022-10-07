France unveils measures to avoid power cuts this winter

The French Government unveiled on Thursday a raft of measures with the aim of helping the country slash energy consumption by 10% this winter.

The government energy plan includes less heating and lighting, more remote work for staff and boosting carpooling.

Sports facilities need to lower the heating of public facilities, reducing the temperature in swimming pools by one degree and gyms by two degrees.

Mountain resorts are also urged to cut the speed of ski lifts at off-peak times.

France’s Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher called for “urgent action” and a “general mobilisation” to achieve the target of a 10% reduction of energy use within two years compared to the 2019 level.

Ms Pannier-Runacher has said the new plan is a “new way of thinking and acting which will be one of the keys to our ecological transition and our energy independence.”

Élisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, said: “Energy sobriety must be a collective awareness, with the same objective: to reduce our energy consumption by 10% in two years.

“We all have our part to play in getting through this winter without power cuts and building a more sober and carbon-free society.”