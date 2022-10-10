Electricity supply could be lower than latest National Grid forecasts, say analysts

For up to ten hours, electricity demand in the UK will not be met by the available supply, analysts have said.

Following the National Grid’s warning yesterday that households could lose power for up to three hours this winter, advisory firm Lane Clark & Peacock (LCP) has highlighted that the UK’s supply of electricity over winter could be far worse than these latest estimates.

Chris Matson, Partner at LCP, said: “With coal fired power stations already on standby to step in when needed, even this may not be enough, meaning the upcoming launch of a scheme to incentivise businesses and households to reduce their electricity use at key times will be critical and as yet unproven.

“It is notable National Grid’s worst case scenario in this latest forecast estimates households could lose power for up to three hours at a time this winter, and our own study did outline the very high possibility of power cuts this winter.

“Since these forecasts were published, the energy crisis on the continent continues, and uncertainty remains about the UK’s interconnector supply from Europe through the winter. Notably, our study suggested that either a cold winter or low wind output could see many more hours where supply of electricity is insufficient and the likelihood of an emergency situation increases.”

ELN contacted National Grid ESO for comment.