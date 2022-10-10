Octopus reportedly finalising Bulb takeover deal

British gas and electricity supplier Octopus is a step closer to signing the deal for the takeover of its rival Bulb.

According to Sky News, industry sources said the agreement to sell the company, which fell into special administration in November 2021, could be signed with Octopus in the next couple of weeks.

Earlier this year, ELN reported that Octopus was the only company that had been left in Bulb’s takeover race after Masdar and Centrica pulled out of the bidding process.

The agreement could see 1.6 million customers of Bulb added to the customer base of Octopus.

It is estimated that the cost of bailing out Bulb could jump to £4 billion – according to energy consultancy Auxilione this final bill could leave customers paying an extra £150 or more on top of their bills.

Reports claim that the transaction, which has the support of Ofgem, might be completed in December.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “The special administrator of Bulb is required by law to keep costs as low as possible.

“We continue to engage closely with them to ensure maximum value for money for taxpayers.”

ELN approached Octopus – the company did not respond before publication.

Bulb declined to comment.