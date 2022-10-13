Brixton bus garage gets electric boost

UK Power Networks has delivered a new electricity connection project that will allow more than 20 electric buses to operate from a South West London bus garage.

The company, which owns and maintains electricity cables and lines across London, the south east and east of England, has completed work at Arriva Brixton to enable these buses to charge overnight.

New cables have been installed to provide additional power at the garage.

The work is believed to have reduced running costs for the bus garage.

Irvine Nyamapfene, Project Manager at UK Power Networks, said: “This is bringing another breath of fresh air for Londoners and we are pleased to be playing a key part in the city looking forward to a greener future.”

Louise Cheeseman, Director of bus at TfL, said: “These works at Brixton garage are helping help drive forward our zero-emission bus agenda, giving bus operators the capacity to charge the significant number of vehicles now operating in London.

“London has one of the largest and greenest fleets in the world, but we won’t stop until every single one of the capital’s buses is zero-emission.”