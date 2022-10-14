Finance & Markets, Policy, Top Stories

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sacked by Truss

The PM has fired the Chancellor, as she looks to rip-up the idea for the previous mini budget

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 14 October 2022
Image: Kwasi Kwarteng/Twitter

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked by the Prime Minister.

Liz Truss has stated her desire to scrap the mini-budget and has sacked the former Chancellor and Business Secretary, as part of her renege on the previous announcement.

She will hold a press conference later today, in which she is expected to reveal a 25% increase in corporation tax this spring.

Mr Kwarteng held his position as the UK’s Chancellor for just over a month, having been selected by Truss for the position on 6th September.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast