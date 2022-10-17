Bulb’s special administration costs to further increase households’ bills, say MPs

A House of Lords Committee has said the government had ignored recommendations against putting Bulb special administration costs on consumers’ bills.

Analysts had previously predicted that the cost of bailing out Bulb could soar to more than £4 billion by spring 2023.

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee has said the government’s response to the committee’s report suggested these costs will be levied on energy firms using the “shortfall mechanism”.

However, MPs expect that this will lead to a further hike in consumers’ energy bills.

The Committee argues that adding these costs to consumers’ bills, rather than paying for it out of general taxation, is “regressive”.

It estimates that every household could face a charge of up to £150.

A few days ago, it was reported that Octopus was finalising the Bulb takeover deal, with the details expected to be announced in the coming days.

BEIS Committee Chair Darren Jones said: “It is bewildering that, at a time when average household energy prices are still double what they were a year ago, ministers intend to increase bills further.

“This is all the worse given that the government has added unnecessary costs to the administration of Bulb by preventing it from buying gas ahead of time – ironically in the name of ‘value for money’ guidelines.

“It’s also staggering that ministers continue to refuse to come forward with a national plan for insulating homes – when everyone agrees this is a permanent solution to reducing energy bills and demand for gas.”