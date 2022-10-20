Efficiency & Environment

Fugro completes surveys for RWE’s offshore wind farm

This can potentially generate renewable electricity for up to 3.4m UK homes

Thursday 20 October 2022
Image: RWE Renewables

Dutch marine geotechnical survey firm Fugro has completed fieldwork on an investigation contract for RWE Renewables’ Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farm and export cable routes.

DBS is located more than 110 kilometres off the east coast of Yorkshire, England, in the North Sea and has the potential to generate renewable electricity for up to 3.4 million UK homes per year.

The data will be used to understand the site’s subsurface conditions, advise on geohazard risk mitigation and identify a safe route for export cables.

The processed data will be shared on Fugro’s platforms to accelerate timelines on critical project milestones.

Trevor Baker, RWE Project’s Lead for Dogger Bank South said: “The offshore surveys are a very important aspect of the project’s development and the data collected will help inform the environmental impact assessment process and help in the engineering design of the wind farms.”

