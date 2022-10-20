New tech to make National Grid’s power lines greener

National Grid will deploy technology on its electricity transmission network that could expand the capacity of its existing overhead power lines.

The company will install sensors on a circuit in the North of England to increase its power carrying limit.

The sensors will identify available spare capacity on overhead power lines allowing more renewable energy into the grid.

National Grid has said the technology has the potential to add 0.6GW of capacity, enough to power more than half a million homes and save £1.4 million in network operating costs per year.

The sensors will continuously monitor the transmission lines and apply advanced analytics to calculate what is called “Dynamic Line Rating”.

The technology had been previously trialled in the US states of New York and Massachusetts.

Lydia Ogilvie, Director of Network Strategy and Operations for National Grid, said: “To meet the increasing demand for electricity and deliver net zero, our network needs to grow, but at the same time, we are continually looking at ways of expanding capacity on our existing infrastructure.”