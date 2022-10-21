Business Secretary backs former Prime Minister in “Boris or bust” campaign

The Business Secretary has become the first Cabinet Minister to support Boris Johnson in the fast-tracked contest from which the next Prime Minister will emerge next week.

Earlier today, Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted, “I am backing Boris”, using “Boris or bust” as a hashtag in the post.

It is worth noting that there has not been official confirmation of the candidacy of the former Prime Minister.

However, several MPs have shared the same hashtag – this probably means that the “Boris or Bust” strapline might be the key message in the potential campaign of Boris Johnson.

Mr Rees-Mogg had previously praised Boris Johnson’s leadership saying “he got the big things right”, including his response to Brexit and the war in Ukraine.