Efficiency & Environment

Harrods covered in paint by climate protestors

This is the 20th consecutive day Just Stop Oil have obstructed the capital

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 21 October 2022
Image: Just Stop Oil

As their latest stunt to raise the importance of the climate crisis, Just Stop Oil have drenched Harrods in orange paint.

The group has now caused disruption throughout London for 20 days, with two protestors filmed spray painting the store before being taken away.

In addition to this, more campaigners looked to stop traffic moving, gluing themselves to nearby Brompton Road.

A statement by the Metropolitan Police confirmed that two people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, with a further 18 being arrested for obstructing the road.

Just Stop Oil claimed its stunt was made to raise the point that the “government refuses to tax the rich.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast