UK batteries supercharged

The government has announced it will boost manufacturing industries with £211 million in new government funding for battery research and innovation.

The funding is expected to support scientific technology development and battery manufacturing in the UK.

The new funding comes on top of a multi-million investment in the sector to help it deliver 100,000 jobs in battery gigafactories and the battery supply chain by 2040.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “Safe and powerful batteries are central to our plans to grow the industries of the future.

“From our world-leading renewables industry to our growing electric vehicle sector, secure supplies of batteries are key to delivering jobs and prosperity.”

Felicity Buchan, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, said: “The battery industry will play a pivotal role in the growth of our future economy.

“That’s why it’s so important that we are making this record investment in cutting-edge research, supporting businesses to become more innovative and productive and creating high-skill, high-wage jobs across the UK.”