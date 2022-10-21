Will Boris’ “hasta la vista, baby” come true?

After Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister after just 45 days, rumours are growing that Boris Johnson will stand again, eyeing a return to Number 10.

In July, Boris Johnson’s last words at the Prime Minister’s Questions were, “hasta la vista, baby”, as he told MPs “mission accomplished – for now”.

The Times first reported Boris’ potential comeback – according to The Telegraph, the former Prime Minister is privately urging Conservative MPs to back him as he believes he can only win the Tories in the next election.

Boris Johnson is also allegedly pressing Rishi Sunak to “get back together”.

Rishi Sunak, who ran against Liz Truss in the Tory leadership election this summer, remains bookies’ favourite to be the next Prime Minister.

During his campaign, Sunak pledged to offer more energy bill support to people struggling with the rising cost of living.

In September, Liz Truss’s government announced the Energy Price Guarantee as an emergency measure to freeze the soaring price cap to £2,500 for two years.

In a dramatic u-turn last week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said this scheme will last only until April 2023, when more targeted support will be put forward.

It is also worth noting that, in his last major speech as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson pledged £700 million of extra funding for the Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.

He said the UK needed to “go nuclear and go large”.