Kerry says King Charles should attend COP27

It would be “terrific” if King Charles attends COP27 – and he should reconsider his position on coming.

That’s the view of US Climate Envoy John Kerry, who called the King a “terrific leader on this issue” of climate change.

Before acceding to the throne in September, he had pledged to attend the climate summit as the Prince of Wales – but after he became the monarch of the UK, he was urged not to go by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Truss lasted just 44 days in the position of PM, however, and for this reason there are now feelings that whether the King should be present or not could change.

Currently, the Tory leadership election is ongoing, with a deadline given of the 28th October to see who will be the next leader of the UK, following a tumultuous couple of months politically.

John Kerry has said that whatever government is in place by the time COP27 gets going in November will have the choice to see whether the King should make his way to Sharm El-Sheikh or not.

On climate change, he commented: “It’s a generic broad, based, existential issue for the world and his leadership has been very important.”

He later revealed the US is wary of some nations seemingly pulling out of their climate promises – and has stated the country’s intention to ensure this doesn’t happen.

Egypt has already warned the UK not to backtrack on climate commitments – but with the departure of Liz Truss, forthcoming green policy remains to be seen.