Rishi Sunak vows stability and unity amid “profound” economic challenges

Rishi Sunak has said his utmost priority as a Prime Minister will be stability and unity.

Addressing the public for the first time in his new role, the Prime Minister-elect said that the UK is facing very challenging times, and he promised to put the country on a stable footing.

He reassured that he “will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people.”

He did not give many more details on how he would deliver this.

Rishi Sunak, the first British Asian and the UK’s youngest PM since 1812 is facing big economic challenges as he aims at greater stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos.

Mr Sunak added: “I pledge that I will service you with integrity and humility.”