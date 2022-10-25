Rees-Mogg resigns as Business Secretary

Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned as Business Secretary, after belief he would not be a part of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak‘s cabinet.

Mr Rees-Mogg was chosen for the position by Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted just 44 days in her position as the UK’s leader.

Despite him leaving his position, he has affirmed his support for Mr Sunak, tweeting: “Now is the time for party unity and I congratulate Rishi Sunak on his victory and will support his leadership.”

His departure marks a tainted period of short reigns, following not just Ms Truss but Kwasi Kwarteng’s departure after serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer for just 38 days.

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce his cabinet in due course.