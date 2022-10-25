ScottishPower boss slams Bulb’s “unfair” sale

ScottishPower has criticised the government’s actions regarding the sale of Bulb.

Bulb was put into a special administration regime in November 2021. Since then, the special administrator of the company has launched a bidding process for the takeover of the supplier.

Last week, it was reported that OVO was considering buying nationalised Bulb as the sales process was coming to an end, with Octopus, the sole bidder, finalising the details of the deal.

In a letter sent to the Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and seen by Sky News, Keith Anderson, Chief Executive of ScottishPower calls on the government to scrap the existing auction of Bulb and launch a new one with new terms for potential buyers.

Mr Anderson said that financing the company was “unfair” as “no other supplier in the UK has access to such government funding and… in the current circumstances we believe other suppliers would be willing to acquire Bulb for a materially smaller level of government support.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “The Special Administrators of Bulb are required by law to keep costs as low as possible.

“We continue to engage closely with them to ensure maximum value for money for taxpayers.”

ELN has approached ScottishPower for comment – the company did not respond before publication.