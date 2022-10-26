National Grid unveils ‘grid park’ plans

National Grid is building a new ‘grid park’ – that will see three different projects connected to the grid at the same point.

National Grid Electricity Transmission expects that the project will save time and money.

The new grid park will connect three separate customers to the same new supergrid transformer which is being installed at a new 33kV substation on the site of the existing 400kV Sundon substation.

EDF Renewables UK will be one of the first connections at the new Sundon grid park – a 50MW battery will be connected to the grid.

Two additional grid-scale batteries are also lined up to connect to the grid park, bringing almost 150MW of connection capacity and energy storage flexibility to the network – equivalent to around 300,000 homes being powered for an hour.

Mark Beasley, Project’s Director at National Grid, said: “Our first grid park build is an exciting development, a proof of concept for a new way to connect low carbon generation in an innovative and cost-efficient way in the future – all of which bring benefits to consumers locally and nationally.”

Mikey Clark, Head of Electricity Connections at EDF Renewables UK, said: “To accelerate a net zero future and support more renewables, we urgently need to scale up the UK’s battery storage capacity.”