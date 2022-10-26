UK off track to meet 2030 climate targets, government data shows

The UK is likely to miss its legal climate targets by 2030, new government data reveals.

According to a new report by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the projected emissions will be double the needed level by the end of the decade.

In the document, it is stated: “Under EEP-ready policies, the projections show headroom against the fourth carbon budgets of 20 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) and shortfalls against the fifth and sixth carbon budgets of 73 and 976MtCO2e respectively.”

This means that the level of the projected emissions will be higher than expected.

The fifth carbon budget provides ministers with advice on the volume of greenhouse gas emissions the UK can emit during the period 2028-2032, while the sixth carbon budget covers the period 2033-2037.

EEP provides projections of energy, emissions and electricity generation under policies that have been implemented and those that are planned where the level of funding has been agreed and the frame of the policy is near final.