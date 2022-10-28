Efficiency & Environment

Graham Stuart to remain Climate Minister

Mr Stuart vowed to work with the Business Secretary to “deliver net zero in the way which best boosts jobs and prosperity”

Friday 28 October 2022
Image: Graham Stuart MP

Graham Stuart has been reappointed as Climate Minister.

It was late afternoon yesterday when the government confirmed that Climate Minister Graham Stuart had been reappointed by the new Prime Minister and will remain in his role.

Commenting on the government’s announcement, Graham Stuart tweeted: “I am delighted to have been reappointed as Minister of State for Climate by the Prime Minister and look forward to working with Grant Shapps to deliver net zero in the way which best boosts jobs and prosperity.”

The Prime Minister came under fire for his decision not to attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

