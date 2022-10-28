UK wind farms smash electricity generation record

Onshore and offshore wind farms across the UK generated a record amount of electricity on Wednesday.

It is estimated that Britain’s wind turbines provided more than half of Britain’s electricity – the new record of 19,936MW of electricity was set between 11.30am and 12 noon, beating the previous record of 19.916MW on 25th May this year.

On Wednesday, National Grid ESO tweeted: “Definitely windy out there today.

“At midday, we saw a new record for wind generation at 19.936MW, beating the record set in May. With more wind on the way this week, lets see if we can go past 20GW for the first time ever.”

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Dan McGrail said: “As we head towards winter, it’s reassuring for people to know that Britain’s onshore and offshore wind farms are doing the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping the lights on and reducing our reliance on expensive gas imports.

“That’s why it’s important to speed up and scale up on the amount of onshore and offshore wind capacity were installing – to boost our energy security and to reduce electricity bills for consumers, as new wind projects generate electricity cheaper than any other source.”