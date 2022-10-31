Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy switches nearly 80% down year-on-year

Switches in September were 15% fewer than in August, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 31 October 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Energy switching activity dropped in September, following a small spike in the summer months.

Electralink’s latest report suggests nearly 101,000 switches were recorded in September after a peak of 123,000 switches in July.

The data shows that the number of customers switching their electricity supplier was lower by 15% than in August and 78% less than in September 2021.

It is believed that the expected rise in the energy price cap in October drove thousands of households to seek fixed tariffs.

It is worth noting that nearly 955,000 switches have occurred this year, compared to 4.3 million in the first nine months of 2021.

