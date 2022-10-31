Greta Thunberg calls COP27 a ‘scam’

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has labelled COP27 a “scam” and another example of “greenwashing.”

The upcoming climate conference starts next month in Egypt but Thunberg is convinced that world leaders attending the summit are “lying and cheating” when it comes to climate action.

During a speech at London’s Southbank Centre, she said: “As it is now COPs not are not really going to lead to any major changes, unless of course, we use them as an opportunity to mobilise.”

She then called on climate activists to “make people realise what a scam this is and realise that these systems are failing us.”

The speech follows weeks of unnerving climate reports from the UN and continual protests across Europe, campaigning for governments to cease fossil fuel expansion.

On this, Thunberg commented: “We’re right now in a very desperate position and many people are becoming desperate and are trying to find new methods because we realise that what we’ve been doing up until now has not done the trick.”

COP27 kicks-off next week, however, she has said that the lack of progress since COP26 is “a betrayal because these are the ones that have the power.”