US commits $35m to deploy clean energy on tribal lands

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced fresh funding totalling $35 million (£30m) to deploy clean energy technologies on tribal lands and to power unelectrified tribal buildings.

The announcement follows last month’s Tribal Clean Energy Summit, where Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm held a roundtable with Tribal leaders to share ideas and explore cost-effective approaches to clean energy that strengthen tribal energy and economic infrastructure and tackle climate change.

The Office of Indian Energy is seeking applications for clean energy projects on Tribal lands until 23rd February 2023.

Between 2010 and 2021, DOE invested more than $114 million (£99m) in more than 200 tribal energy projects across the US, which have resulted in 43MW of new electricity generation installed.

They have helped power 8,600 tribal buildings and contributed to President Biden’s Justice40 initiative to provide 40% of the overall benefits of federal clean energy investments to disadvantaged and underrepresented communities.

Ms Granholm said: “DOE is dedicated to reducing energy costs in Tribal communities and ensuring they are not left behind in the transition to a clean energy future.

“The President’s Agenda is making investments in low cost and reliable clean energy across Indian Country—helping to power Native communities that too often are left in the dark or without affordable electricity.”