Households offered smart, zero-emission boilers for free in new trial

Households in the South East and East of England are being offered smart, zero-emission boilers for free under a new trial run by OVO Energy.

Funded by UK Power Networks (UKPN), the 12-month Neat Heat trial will see OVO partnering with tepeo to install the boilers, which run on electricity and could help households cut their carbon emissions by 40% year-on-year.

The zero-emission boilers are a low carbon alternative to a gas or oil boiler and work like a battery to store heat efficiently, until needed, charging at the cheapest and greenest times of the day and helping reduce energy bills.

Under the trial, customers will have access to Neat Heat credits, which means they can unlock cheaper-than-average energy rates when charging their boiler, at around 12p per kWh – the current energy price guarantee sees the unit rate for electricity at 34.04p per kWh.

Raman Bhatia, CEO of OVO said: “We’re thrilled to be offering this exciting and truly innovative new trial to our customers in partnership with tepeo and UK Power Networks.

“With household heating accounting for 17% of the UK’s carbon emissions, Neat Heat drives forward our commitment to promoting zero carbon living and a sustainable future, whilst helping our customers to lower their energy bills through the provision of smart green tech solutions.”