Polish Government confirms Westinghouse for new nuclear programme

The Government of Poland has chosen US-based Westinghouse as its technology partner for the country’s new nuclear programme.

The agreement includes the construction of three US-designed nuclear reactors at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in northern Poland under the first phase of the estimated $40 billion inaugural civil nuclear project.

Westinghouse’s AP1000 nuclear reactor is said to represents the “most advanced” light water reactor in the world with the “smallest footprint per Mwe” on the market.

When fully operational, the reactors are expected to result in a reduction of 26 million tons per year of CO2 emissions.

The project is expected to create 62,500 jobs in the US during the engineering, procurement and construction period, in addition to 2,000 jobs through the provision of nuclear fuel to each plant.

According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), which led US engagement with Poland on civil nuclear energy co-operation, the Central European country is heavily dependent on external sources of energy for electricity production, with 70% of its power produced by coal or lignite-fired plants.

The new nuclear programme is expected to support Poland’s commitment to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compare to 1990 levels.

Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO said: “This is an historic day for Poland and for Westinghouse. We are honoured to partner with the Polish Government on the launch of a new era of energy security, one that will bring reliable, affordable carbon-free electricity and economic benefits to the people of Poland.

“This project will create thousands of jobs during construction and for many decades of operation of the plants.”