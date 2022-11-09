Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Heat pumps from as little as £2k?

A new partnership between Octopus and Lloyds aims to offer heat pumps costing less than many gas boilers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 9 November 2022
Image: Octopus

Octopus Energy and Lloyds Banking Group have launched a scheme designed to slash the cost of heat pump installations.

Under the initiative, Halifax mortgage customers can have a heat pump fitted to their homes for as little as £2,000.

This will be possible as Octopus Energy will provide and install the heat pumps while Halifax will award a £1,000 grant.

The scheme, combined with a £5,000 government Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant, could mean heat pumps for some homes will cost less than many gas boilers.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy, said: “The pilot with Lloyds Banking Group comes at a crucial time for consumers facing a dual climate and cost of living crisis.

Jas Singh, Chief Executive Officer Consumer Lending at Lloyds Banking Group, commented: “Lots of homeowners who need to replace, or want to upgrade a gas boiler may have considered the switch to a heat pump but see the cost as a barrier.

“This extension to our Green Living Reward scheme will make switching from a gas boiler to a new, more efficient, cheaper to run heat pump easier and more affordable than ever before.”

