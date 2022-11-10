British Gas owner expects higher than expected annual profit

Centrica has today announced it expects annual profit to come in at the top end of forecasts.

The announcement follows National Grid’s report on its half-year financial results, suggesting that its profits had shot up by 50%.

The company said: “Centrica has continued to deliver strong operational performance from its balanced portfolio since its interim results and now expects full year adjusted earnings per share to be towards the top end of the range of more sell side analyst expectations.

“The company maintains a strong balance sheet, with overall levels of liquidity having increased since the half year.”

However, the energy giant cautioned that “warmer than normal weather” last month led to the group generating lower profits and volumes across British Gas Energy.

Centrica added that customer numbers in British Gas Services & Solutions were impacted by “broader inflationary and economic pressures”.