Octopus’ takeover of Bulb to be scrutinised

The details of the deal behind Bulb’s acquisition by Octopus will soon be under investigation.

The National Audit Office (NAO) will look at the terms of the agreement that will see Octopus taking on Bulb’s 1.5 million customers.

ELN understands that Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, has commissioned the work to scrutinise the deal.

The NAO, the UK’s independent spending watchdog, is reportedly at the early stages of scoping this report into the takeover of Bulb by Octopus.

The NAO undertakes investigations into areas of government spending and aims to publish reports to increase transparency.

Neither the government nor Octopus have revealed the cost of this agreement.

A few days ago, experts warned that billions could be spent on buying energy for the company in the coming months as the collapsed supplier will continue to be propped up by the state.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “While we cannot comment on the specific financials of the commercial deal, due to high market volatility, the Government is making sure that we get the best possible outcome for Bulb’s customers and the British taxpayer.”