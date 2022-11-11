Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Top Stories

CCC Chair says no chance of net zero without policy changes

The block on new onshore wind in England must be lifted, he stressed

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 11 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Unless the government changes its stance on banning new onshore wind farms in England, net zero most probably won’t be achievable.

That’s according to Chair of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), Lord Deben, reacting to the current policy in place that realistically blocks these renewable energy sources from being built.

He is proposing the offer of free energy for schools and public buildings in return for building onshore wind farms to incentivise the public to get behind the change.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously been a supporter of onshore wind during his stint as Chancellor but since taking the reins from Liz Truss has stated he does not wish to “alienate communities.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer has revealed that if he becomes PM at the next election he would life the ban on new onshore wind to achieve net zero.

Planning legislation has made it more difficult to build the wind farms in England, however the same barrier does not exist in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Lord Deben affirmed it will be “very difficult” to achieve net zero if the policy doesn’t change.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast