Global CO2 emissions in 2022 ‘remain at record levels’

With the COP27 on its sixth day, a new report has warned that despite the countries’ efforts to decarbonise, global carbon dioxide emissions remain at record highs this year, with no sign of the decrease needed to limit global warming.

That’s according to a new report by the Global Carbon Project, which suggests if current emissions levels persist, there is a 50% chance that global warming of 1.5°C to be exceeded in nine years.

Analysts estimate that total global carbon dioxide emissions will reach 40.6 billion tonnes in 2022 – this is fuelled by fossil emissions which are projected to rise 1% compared to last year.

The report also stresses that projected emissions from coal and oil are above their 2021 levels, with oil being the largest contributor to total emissions growth.

The report’s authors suggest emissions in China and Europe are projected to fall by 0.9% and 0.8, respectively, but they will increase in the US, India and the rest of the world.

Professor Pierre Friedlingstein of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute, who led the study said: “This year we see yet another rise in global fossil carbon dioxide emissions, when we need a rapid decline.

“There are some positive signs, but leaders meeting at COP27 will have to take meaningful action if

we are to have any chance of limiting global warming close to 1.5°C.

“The Global Carbon Budget numbers monitor the progress on climate action and right now we are not seeing the action required.”