Kwasi Kwarteng opens up after getting fired

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has revealed he had urged Liz Truss to “slow down” with her economic reforms, but he was not heard.

In an interview with TalkTV, Mr Kwarteng said: “I said actually after the Budget because we were going very fast, even after the mini-Budget, we were going breakneck speed, and I said, you know, we should slow down, slow down.

“And she said, I have only got two years, and I said you will have two months if you carry on like this.”

Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as Chancellor after just five weeks in the role amid speculation that the then Prime Minister Liz Truss was about to junk key parts of their economic plan.

In his first interview after his departure from Number 11, Kwasi Kwarteng, who had previously served as Business Secretary from 2021 to 2022, added: “I went into the Cabinet room, the Prime Minister was quite distressed and emotional, it was difficult, we were friends, and she was very emotional.

“And I said this is mad, Prime Ministers don’t get rid of Chancellors and I think I said to her at the time, this is gonna last three of four weeks. Little did I know it was six days.”