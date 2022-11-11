Labour to lift barriers on new onshore wind farms

The leader of the Labour Party has pledged to lift the planning obstacles for new onshore wind farms as part of his plan to make the UK a “clean energy superpower”.

Yesterday, Keir Starmer visited a wind farm in Grimsby, North Lincolnshire and said the Labour government’s energy plan would involve “persuading some communities to get on board”.

Sir Keir said: “My government will remove planning barriers to unleash Britain’s potential. By making the UK a clean energy superpower, we will slash energy bills, create tens of thousands of quality jobs and turbocharger the economic security of communities up and down the country.”

Last week, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden, confirmed that the ban on new onshore wind would remain as wind farms must have the backing of local communities.

Keir Starmer added: “Hemmed in by managing his fractured party, the Prime Minister’s refusal to back onshore wind is about putting his party first, and the country second. Rishi Sunak’s inability to make the choices needed is a national act of self-harm, choking off our economic potential.”