Households to pay an extra £94 for energy supplier collapses, say MPs

Failures at UK’s energy regulator have come “at a considerable cost to billpayers”.

That’s one of the key findings of a new report by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee, which suggests the £2.7 billion cost of supplier failures, an extra £94 per household, was due to “Ofgem’s failure to effectively regulate the energy supplier market”.

Since July 2021, 29 suppliers have gone bust, affecting around four million households.

MPs said Ofgem “did not strike the right balance between promoting competition in the energy suppliers market and ensuring energy suppliers were financially resilient”.

The report notes that despite problems with the financial resilience of energy retailers emerging in 2018, Ofgem did not tighten rules for new suppliers until 2019 and for existing suppliers until 2021.

By this point, wholesale energy prices soared to unprecedented levels.

In addition, the committee has found that the price cap “is providing only very limited protection to households from increases in the wholesale price of energy” and has urged BEIS and Ofgem to “review the costs and benefits of the price cap from a consumer’s perspective” to inform decisions about the future of energy price controls.

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “The sheer scale and pace of this once-in-a-generation global energy price shock meant supplier failures were seen all over the world.

“However, the Supplier of Last Resort scheme acted as a vital safety net for British consumers, ensuring they continued to receive energy when their supplier failed and kept their credit balances. This safety net inevitably incurred costs.

“Looking ahead to this winter, prices remain volatile; however, the market is now in a much more resilient position partly due to robust steps we have taken to reduce the risk of future supplier failures and to raise the bar on entry for new suppliers.

“And our proactive compliance reviews have dug deep into the practices of all energy suppliers, enabling us to demand improvements where they have been found lacking.”

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “The government has taken decisive action to support people and businesses with their energy bills this winter, and we’re reducing our exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices by boosting homegrown energy supply, including investment in renewables like offshore wind.

“The Energy Price Guarantee is saving a typical household around £700 this winter, and in addition we’re providing the most vulnerable households with £1,200 each this year on top of the £400 support that households will benefit from.

“We continue to work with Ofgem to ensure we have a fair and robust energy retail market, now and into the future, and we will carefully consider the Committee’s findings and recommendations.”