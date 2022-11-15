Efficiency & Environment

Anesco’s new energy storage facility promises a biodiversity net gain

The 50MW storage facility to be built in Aberdeenshire

Mahin Khan
Tuesday 15 November 2022
Image: Anesco

Anesco has received approval from Aberdeenshire Council to build a 50MW battery storage facility.

The facility will be developed close to the village of Rothienorman and will have a lifespan of 40 years. This site is expected to be completed by early 2024.

It will be achieving a biodiversity net gain of almost 50% through the plantation of native trees and creation of a wildflower meadow.

Mark Futyan, Anesco Chief Executive Officer, commented: “As with all our sites, biodiversity is a key focus and we will be making significant improvements designed to support local wildlife throughout the lifetime of the project.”

