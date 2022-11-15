US launches $50m pilot to help non-profits make critical energy upgrades

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a “first-of-its-kind” programme to help non-profit organisations make critical energy upgrades.

It has released a Request for Information (RFI) to seek public comment on the new $50 million (£42m) pilot Energy Efficiency Materials programme.

This will help non-profits purchase materials and implement building upgrades to decrease utility costs and help reduce carbon emissions in commercial buildings.

The US non-profit sector employs more than 12 million workers, making it the third largest sector in the country.

They provide critical services in communities and include diverse organisations, including libraries, worship facilities, community centres, animal shelters, hospitals and museums.

According to the DOE, more than half a million facilities are operated by non-profits in the US and most are in commercial spaces where up to 30% of energy can be wasted due to inefficiencies.

Eligible non-profits can apply for grants of up to $200,000 (£169,820) to make critical energy upgrades at their buildings.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Nonprofits and faith communities work tirelessly to improve the overall wellbeing of people, yet many of them must spend large portions of their already tight budgets on building and energy costs .

“These pilot investments, made possible by President Biden’s climate agenda, will put more money back into our communities and empower the nonprofit sector to contribute to our clean energy transition while continuing to do good for our local economies.”