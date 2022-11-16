Half a million households ‘no longer eligible for energy rebate’

Around half a million households may stop receiving energy subsidies, even though they are eligible for them now.

A new report by the National Energy Action and Scope suggests thousands could lose the discount they get because Disability Living Allowance and Personal Independence Payments are no longer qualifying benefits.

The government is looking to change who will receive the one-off payment.

The charities have urged ministers not to remove support from these households amid the rising cost of living and the energy crisis.

They are also calling on the government to offer more help to the most vulnerable people.

Adam Scorer, Chief Executive of National Energy Action, said: “The Warm Home Discount is a winter lifeline. It is a vital part of the energy bill support schemes and yet over half a million low income and vulnerable households who are not on benefits or who live in marginally smaller or newer homes will no longer receive the rebates.

“These households are likely to be either single people, single parents or disabled households. Removing a £150 rebate from these vulnerable groups is unwelcome and an unnecessary change to a vital programme – especially during an energy crisis.”

James Taylor, Director of Strategy at charity Scope, said: “The government needs to provide more direct financial support now, not less, so disabled people don’t freeze and starve this winter.”

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “We have introduced an unprecedented package of energy bills support for households, including a £400 discount through the Energy Bills Support Scheme and the Energy Price Guarantee, which will save the typical household £700 this winter. This is on top of a range of additional support available to low-income households.

“On top of this, we are also prioritising households most in need this winter, with over 3 million homes across Great Britain receiving as additional £150 energy bill discount through the Warm Home Discount, which will mean an extra 780,000 pensioners and low-income families will benefit this year compared to last.”