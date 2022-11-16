Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Plastic grass is not ‘green’, says UK regulator

The Advertising Standards Authority has upheld concerns over an ad that claimed artificial grass products were ‘eco-friendly’

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The UK’s advertising regulator has banned the ad of an artificial grass supplier claiming one of its products is “recyclable” while implying it was also ‘eco-friendly’.

In May, Perfectly Green tweeted that its “Soul Eco-grass” product was recyclable.

Environmental group, Plastics Rebellion, challenged whether the claim that the product was recyclable was misleading and whether the product’s name misleadingly implied that the product was eco-friendly.

Perfectly Green said that this product was manufactured from materials that belonged to the polyolefin family of polymers, namely polyethylene and polypropylene.

They understood that polyolefins could be recycled by pyrolysis or gasification and that their chemical composition and structure made them a potentially useful source of hydrocarbons or carbon atoms.

The company also said the technical specification of the product meant that they were entitled to name it “Eco-grass”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that the ad was misleading on the basis that the name of the product would be understood by consumers to mean that the product was environmentally friendly.

The ASA said: “Due to the absence of any qualifications noting the difficulties posed to the recycling of the product due to its mixed composition and the lack of existing UK infrastructure to process it once it had reached the end of its life cycle, we concluded that the ad was misleading.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast