Switzerland can save 4m tonnes of carbon each year

Switzerland is set to reduce its carbon emissions by four million tonnes from decarbonising its waste plants.

A deal has been signed between TES, supplier of green hydrogen and the Swiss Association of waste-to-energy plants operators (VBSA).

The scope of the partnership will establish how much carbon dioxide should be removed from Switzerland and the specific time frame when dimensioning the transport network in Germany as well as any other connecting routes.

Rafael Löhrer, Business Development Switzerland TES, said: “The cooperation between TES and VBSA will support the accelerating decarbonization of Switzerland by defining a clear transport strategy for the 29 waste-to-energy plants that will pave the way for the Swiss industry to be connected to a larger European carbon dioxide infrastructure.”