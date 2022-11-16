Vulnerable customers urged to sign up for extra help this winter

Vulnerable customers living in areas most affected by winter storms are advised to sign up for the Priority Services Register as temperatures drop.

Energy Networks Association has joined forces with Citizens Advice and National Energy Action to encourage more customers to enrol on the service.

The PSR provides elderly and disabled customers and those with long term medical conditions with extra help in the event of engineering work, power failures and storms interrupting supplies.

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy for Citizens Advice, said: “If you’re not on the Priority Services Register, you could miss out on support you’re entitled to.

“As we head into winter, check if you’re eligible and register if you can. Even if you’re not eligible for this one, there may be other support you can get.”