Strong growth of smart meter rollout continues

Britain‘s smart meter network continued to expand last month.

That’s according to the latest data by Electralink, which shows that 218,000 installations took place in October.

This represents a 4% increase compared to September when the installations figure soared by 7%.

The report highlights that the last three months all recorded installation totals higher than the same period in 2021.

Electralink’s analysis also suggests that the second-highest monthly total of the year so far took place in October.