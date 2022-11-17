Efficiency & Environment

Strong growth of smart meter rollout continues

Smart meter installations across the UK increased by 4%, according to a new report

Thursday 17 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Britain‘s smart meter network continued to expand last month.

That’s according to the latest data by Electralink, which shows that 218,000 installations took place in October.

This represents a 4% increase compared to September when the installations figure soared by 7%.

The report highlights that the last three months all recorded installation totals higher than the same period in 2021.

Electralink’s analysis also suggests that the second-highest monthly total of the year so far took place in October.

