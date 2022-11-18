Equinor and bp unveil $5m offshore wind ecosystem fund in New York

Energy giants Equinor and bp have created a new $5 million (£4.2m) fund to promote workforce growth and inclusivity in New York’s offshore wind industry.

The Offshore Wind Ecosystem Fund is a clean energy community grant programme, which is also designed to support sustainable growth, empower underserved communities and climate justice in New York City’s emerging offshore wind ecosystem.

Equinor, which is leading the initiative, is working with bp in partnership with the new York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the Sunset Park Task Force (SPTF) to provide grants that help spur job education and training, provide historically marginalised communities access to workforce and small business opportunities and assist minority and women-owned businesses in the city.

Equinor and bp are developing the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects, which will generate enough renewable energy to power more than two million New York homes.

Empire Wind, located off the southern coast of Long Island, will provide more than 2GW of offshore wind power, while Beacon Wind will provide an additional 1.2GW of electricity.

Molly Morris, President of Equinor Wind US said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Ecosystem Fund that will provide important funding to help develop the future of the clean energy economy in New York. This initiative will help spur a new pipeline of creative ideas and talented people from across the city, especially from underserved communities, to build careers in this exciting new field.

“It also aligns with our work with the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal and the community of Sunset Park in Brooklyn to revitalise the industrial port facility and transform it into a major staging and assembly port for offshore wind turbines that will last well into the future.”