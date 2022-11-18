Giant UK-Morocco interconnector attracts new investment

A project that aims to transfer electricity between Morocco and the UK through a giant cable has attracted a new investor.

It has been confirmed that Conenergy, a German investor in the European energy market, has made a multimillion-pound investment in Xlinks’ Morocco-UK Power Project.

Xlinks will lay the world’s longest HVDC subsea cables to provide 3.6GW of green power to the UK for an average of 20 hours a day – enough to power about 8% of the country’s electricity needs.

A “financial and strategic” partnership has been signed between Xlinks and Conernergy to collaborate on the ambitious plan.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Conenergy commented: “It is bold, innovative, and sustainable and we think represents a game changer on the way to European energy security from renewables.”