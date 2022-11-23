Millions start receiving up to £600 energy bill support from today

More than 11 million pensioners will receive a payment boost of up to £600 from today to tackle the rising energy costs.

The Winter Fuel Payments, which started to be paid out, will be boosted by an additional £300 to help with heating and the rising cost of living.

This is part of the government’s £37 billion cost of living package.

While most of these payments will be delivered automatically, officials urge anyone who has not received theirs by the 13th of January to contact the government’s Winter Fuel Payment Centre.