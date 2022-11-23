Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Millions start receiving up to £600 energy bill support from today

Nearly 11.6 million pensioners are expected to receive the Winter Fuel Payment over the next two months

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 23 November 2022
Image: Max_555 / Shutterstock

More than 11 million pensioners will receive a payment boost of up to £600 from today to tackle the rising energy costs.

The Winter Fuel Payments, which started to be paid out, will be boosted by an additional £300 to help with heating and the rising cost of living.

This is part of the government’s £37 billion cost of living package.

While most of these payments will be delivered automatically, officials urge anyone who has not received theirs by the 13th of January to contact the government’s Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast