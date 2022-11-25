Thunberg and activists sue Sweden for climate policy

Greta Thunberg has marched through Stockholm with other climate activists threatening to sue Sweden for a lack of climate action.

More than 600 campaigners have signed a document which has been filed in Stockholm District Court and is effectively a lawsuit.

Their claim is that the Scandinavian country has violated its citizens’ rights with inadequate climate policy.

Aurora, a youth-led climate initiative, prepared the lawsuit, with spokesman Anton Foley stating: “Sweden has never treated the climate crisis like a crisis. Sweden is failing in its responsibility and breaking the law.”

Sweden has committed to achieving net zero by 2045 – but the activists stress this isn’t enough.

This is not the first time climate campaigners have attempted to sue governments – with Germany facing a similar situation last year and being ruled by court to bring forward its net zero aim by five years.

The reasoning behind the ruling was that its less ambitious policy was a ‘burden’ to the nation’s youth.

The Swedish government declined to comment on the lawsuit.