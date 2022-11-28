Energy switching records highest spike

Britain’s energy switching activity increased significantly last month.

According to the latest report by ElectraLink, the number of people switching their energy supplier soared by 59% in October compared to one month before.

Nearly 149,000 switches were completed last month – the highest monthly total of the year so far, analysts have said.

They attribute this increase to the mass contract expirations for non-domestic customers.

October last year was the last month before a series of supplier failures resulted in CoS dropping by almost three quarters.

It is estimated that the number of switches completed this year has surpassed one million.