Ban prepayment installations through court warrants, say campaigners

Campaigners have called for an immediate ban on prepayment meter (PPM) installations through court warrants as energy suppliers reportedly disconnect indebted customers.

It has been reported that more households with smart meters have been remotely switched to more costly prepayment meters by their energy suppliers.

Members from End Fuel Poverty Coalition believe that customers in debt who are forced onto a PPM by their supplier will often “self disconnect” and stop using energy.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition has advised customers to check all messages from energy firms and, if they are contacted about a pre-payment meter installation, to contact the Good Law Project, which is looking to challenge these transfers.

Ruth London of Fuel Poverty Action said: “Imposition of a pre-payment meter is disconnection by the back door. When you can’t top up the meter everything clicks off, regardless of whether you are old, ill, or have a newborn baby.

“Now smart meters are being used to cut people off supply by imposing pre-payment remotely. We were all encouraged to get smart meters and told they would help us save money. Some people always suspected they would be used for illegal disconnections. They have been proved right.”

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “Protecting consumers is our top priority and we recently wrote to all suppliers to ask them to stop the process of remotely switching customers onto PPMs.

“We have also banned PPM installations entirely for the most vulnerable customers and suppliers’ obligations are clear – our Standards of Conduct contain rules that suppliers must treat all domestic consumers fairly and suppliers must make extra effort to identify and respond to needs of their consumers in vulnerable situations.

“We are firmly on the side of consumers – and last week, our robust and proactive review found 17 of the largest domestic energy suppliers need to do more to help vulnerable customers this winter and beyond.