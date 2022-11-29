National Grid calls off plan to activate emergency winter plan today

National Grid has cancelled its plan to activate its emergency winter plan today.

On Monday, the company indicated it could allow customers to use its new demand flexibility service (DFS), which pays households and businesses that shift their energy usage away from peak times.

The scheme has been launched to “allow the electricity system operator to access additional flexibility when the national demand is at its highest”.

Yesterday at 10am, National Grid ESO said, “this is an indication that a DFS Service Requirement might be published today at 14.30”, but later wrote, “there is no longer considered to be a requirement for DFS”.

Experts have been concerned that Britain’s energy supplies could not be enough to cover the demand because of lower temperatures and a reduction in wind power generation and imports from France.

National Grid’s DFS had been previously trialled, but Tuesday would have become the first time it has been used officially to reduce pressure on the grid.