France’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm enters full operation

An offshore wind farm, claimed to be the first commercial-scale project of its kind in France, with a total capacity of 480MW has started full operations.

The Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm, will produce the equivalent of 20% of the Loire-Atlantique’s annual electricity consumption and supply the equivalent of the power needs of 700,000 households annually.

The wind farm first produced green electricity at the start of June 2022, following which the 80 turbines were connected to the national electricity transmission network.

Located between 12 to 20 kilometres from the southwest coast of France, the wind farm is a partnership between EDF Renewables, CPP Investments and EIH S.à.r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge.

Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President Renewable Energies and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renewables said: “Over the past 10 years, this project has contributed to the construction of the offshore wind power industry in France and has mobilized a significant number of jobs during construction and now in the operating phase. This first wind farm is part of the EDF Group’s strategy to double its net capacity of global renewable energy to reach 60GW in 2030.

“We are also participating in the National Low-Carbon Strategy of the government, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through energy conservation, nuclear power and the acceleration of renewables.”